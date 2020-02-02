Government Plays Politics With Longue Longue’s Passport

The Passport of Simon Longkana Agno alias Longue Longue has been handed over to him by the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Justice and Keeper of the Seals, Jean De Dieu Momo in a political rally on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

According to the Minister, the government has heard the cries of Longue Longue and has decided to return his passport which was seized by overzealous Policemen in April 2019.

They claimed that Longue Longue insulted the Head of State and undermined territorial integrity by stating that Maurice Kamto of the Cameroon Renaissance movement, MRC, won the October 8, 2018, Presidential election.

Mr. Longkana was later told to go in for a new passport and forget about the old one which is now somewhere in someone’s drawer.

The production of his new passport is now being used by the government during the campaign period to woo voters.

Longue Longue before receiving his passport on Sunday, February 9, 2020, had been crying live on Facebook begging the government to forgive him.