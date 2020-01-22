Financial Package Destined To Municipal And City Councils Has Been Suspended

This announcement to suspend 15% grants to local councils, was made by the Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam during the first ordinary session of the National Decentralisation Council, Tuesday 21 January 2020.

Minister Elanga Obam explained that the decentralization Code was adopted after the finance bill for 2020 had already been voted in parliament.

However, he assured board members that the government shall create finances for the Councils, making allusion to the eventual common budget.

Talking about the Special Status, Minister Elanga Obam assured the Prime Minister and Board members that the Special Status for the North West and southwest regions go operational immediately after the February 9 polls.

The session was presided at by P.M Joseph Dion Ngute at the Yaounde Star Building.

The National Decentralisation Council was created under the Law of 24 December 2019 by President Biya, on the General Code of Decentralized Local Authorities, and is responsible for monitoring and evaluating the implementation of Decentralisation in the country.

The National Decentralisation Board is made up of members of Government, Parliamentarians, representatives of the Economic and Social Council, representatives of municipal magistrates, as well as delegates from Civil Society and the Head of Government.