Cameroon’s First-Class IT Training Institute, Seven Academy, Breaking Grounds

More than 100 students have benefited from 15 Courses, trained by experts at the Seven Academy, a Silicon Valley blended First-Class IT Training Institute that trains young Cameroonians on highly paid in-demand IT skills to enable them land quality jobs worldwide.

Located in Cameroon’s largest city Douala, Seven Academy is fast becoming a national leader in professional Web/Mobile Apps Development, Digital Marketing, IT Security, Cloud Computing, Data science training, and others.







Seven Academy was founded, by Cameroonian born, Senior Technical Program Manager at Google, Mrs. Estelle Yomba.

