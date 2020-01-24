Apply Now For Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Program

Calling Startup African Entrepreneurs: Apply for the 2020 Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme

Applications for the 6th cohort of the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme is now open. This is a call to all young African entrepreneurs across the continent to apply for the Programme.



About the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF)—Africa’s leading philanthropy focused on empowering African entrepreneurs—is looking for the most innovative business ideas across the African continent to apply for its flagship Entrepreneurship Programme.

In just 5 years, the Entrepreneurship Programme has empowered over 9,000 young African entrepreneurs from all 54 African countries.

The TEF Entrepreneurship Programme is the $100million commitment of Tony O. Elumelu, CON, an African investor and philanthropist, to identify, mentor, and fund 10,000 African entrepreneurs in 10 years, with the goal of creating millions of jobs and revenue on the continent.

With the support of partners, the Programme has scaled its commitment beyond its own commitment of funding 10,000 African entrepreneurs.

What the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme Offers:

Business Training Mentorship $5,000 non-refundable seed capital Global Networking Opportunities

Eligibility/Criteria

Startup African entrepreneurs based in Africa

Business at the idea stage are welcome, as well as innovative businesses that have been in existence for less than 3 years

Business can be in any sector

Business must have the potential to create jobs and revenue on the continent

Timelines:

January 1, 2020: Application portal opens

Application portal opens March 1, 2020: Application portal closes; initial longlist is announced to proceed for business training

Application portal closes; initial longlist is announced to proceed for business training April – May: Training & mentorship

Training & mentorship June: Pan-African pitching competitions

Pan-African pitching competitions July: Announcement of finalists at the TEF Forum

Announcement of finalists at the TEF Forum August – September: Background Check

Background Check August – December: Seed Funding Disbursement

Selection Process:

Following applications, entrepreneurs will undergo business training. Shortlisted candidates will prepare and submit an updated business plan. Top-performing entrepreneurs will be shortlisted to go through a pitching phase in all 54 African countries, in English, French, Portuguese or Arabic. Top performers will be selected to receive the $5,000 seed capital. Finalists to receive $5,000 seed capital will be announced at the TEF Forum.

How to Apply

Log on to the multilingual application portal on www.tefconnect.com to sign up today.

Click on “Apply” and fill the form.