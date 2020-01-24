uba cameroon
logo
mobile-logo
Trending News
HomeEconomyApply Now For Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Program

Apply Now For Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Program

Economy / Front page
0 Comments
300 Views
by:

Apply Now For Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Program

Calling Startup African Entrepreneurs: Apply for the 2020 Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme

Applications for the 6th cohort of the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme is now open. This is a call to all young African entrepreneurs across the continent to apply for the Programme.


About the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF)—Africa’s leading philanthropy focused on empowering African entrepreneurs—is looking for the most innovative business ideas across the African continent to apply for its flagship Entrepreneurship Programme.

In just 5 years, the Entrepreneurship Programme has empowered over 9,000 young African entrepreneurs from all 54 African countries. 

The TEF Entrepreneurship Programme is the $100million commitment of Tony O. Elumelu, CON, an African investor and philanthropist, to identify, mentor, and fund 10,000 African entrepreneurs in 10 years, with the goal of creating millions of jobs and revenue on the continent. 

With the support of partners, the Programme has scaled its commitment beyond its own commitment of funding 10,000 African entrepreneurs.

What the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme Offers:

  1. Business Training
  2. Mentorship
  3. $5,000 non-refundable seed capital
  4. Global Networking Opportunities

Eligibility/Criteria

  • Startup African entrepreneurs based in Africa
  • Business at the idea stage are welcome, as well as innovative businesses that have been in existence for less than 3 years
  • Business can be in any sector
  • Business must have the potential to create jobs and revenue on the continent

Timelines:

  • January 1, 2020: Application portal opens
  • March 1, 2020: Application portal closes; initial longlist is announced to proceed for business training
  • April – May: Training & mentorship
  • June: Pan-African pitching competitions
  • July: Announcement of finalists at the TEF Forum
  • August – September: Background Check
  • August – December: Seed Funding Disbursement

Selection Process:

  1. Following applications, entrepreneurs will undergo business training.
  2. Shortlisted candidates will prepare and submit an updated business plan.
  3. Top-performing entrepreneurs will be shortlisted to go through a pitching phase in all 54 African countries, in English, French, Portuguese or Arabic.
  4. Top performers will be selected to receive the $5,000 seed capital.
  5. Finalists to receive $5,000 seed capital will be announced at the TEF Forum.

How to Apply

Log on to the multilingual application portal on www.tefconnect.com to sign up today.

Click on “Apply” and fill the form.

Spread the love
Rate This Article
Author

info@cameroonnewsagency.com

Related Articles

No Comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

CNA
CNA
Address

Akwa-Douala, P.O.Box: 10275 Email: info@cameroonnewsagency.com
Phone: +237 679 700 696 - 622 395 524

Recent Posts
Newsletter

We will email you the latest news

[contact-form-7 id="4044" title="news letter"]

Facebook Posts

Cameroon News Agency

8 hours ago

Cameroon News Agency

English Teacher Position for Asan Office of Education
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Asan Office of Education in Asan, Korea has openings for Full-time English teacher
Full-time Public School ESL Teachers

Qualifications:
1. Minimum 4-year university degree
2. Native English Speaker,
3. Period of Employment: March 1, 2020~ February 28, 2021 <1 Year>
4. Minimum 1 year teaching experience preferred
5. Required TESOL, TEFL, or CELTA Certificate (over 100hours)
6. F-visa or E-2 visa holder who is currently in Korea is preferred
If you are overseas, you should be ready to submit an apostilled nation-wide background check to apply for an E-2 visa number.

Teaching Responsibilities:
1. 20 hours per week minimum guaranteed teaching hours, will be paid overtime for any hours exceeding 20 contact hours per week.
2. Teaching at local elementary schools in Asan, Korea
--------------------------------------------------------------------

Contract Highlights:
1. 2,000,000 -2,200,000 KRW (1.000.000FCFA to 1100,000 FCFA per month basic starting salary
(more depending on degree)
2. 9 weeks paid vacation
3. Transportation allowance minimum 100,000 KRW/month
3. Medical Insurance 50/50, National Pension 50/50
4. Provided furnished one room housing, or a housing stipend of 300,000KRW per month
5. Travel allowance of 1,000,000 KRW, will pay at end of final contract period
6. Severance pay will be paid after the completion of your final contract.

Application Documents:
1. Resume
2. A cover letter
3. A copy of diploma
4. A copy of passport
5. A copy of TESOL/TEFL or CELTA certificate
6. A reference letter
7. A copy of Alien Registration Card (if you reside in Korea already)

Additional documents will be needed for the interview.
A copy of nationwide criminal check record
A passport photo
A copy of Transcripts

Application Deadline: February 10th, 2020

Contact: (+237) 677733293

Send application documents to english@englishcafecenter.com

CNA ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Linked InShare by Email

Cameroon News Agency

14 hours ago

Cameroon News Agency

The CPDM party has launched its campaign in the South West region ahead of the February 9 local polls.

Photo: Hitv

CNA ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Linked InShare by Email

Copyright CNA 2018

Design by UPTIMA