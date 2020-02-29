uba cameroon
Amour Mezam Bus Set On Fire In Santa

Amour Mezam Bus Set On Fire In Santa

A 70 seater bus belonging to the Amour Mezam inter-urban travel agency has been set on fire around mile 13 Santa in the North West region early Saturday allegedly by Ambazonia fighters.

The bus was on its way from Douala when the armed fighters intercepted it demanding all passengers to step down around 6 am. Their luggages were not removed as they watched them disappear into flames.

Gunshots were fired in the area shortly after the incident.

The driver of the bus was taken away. Amour Mezam has been targeted previously by Ambazonia fighters who accused the management of working with the government. But the reasons for this morning’s attack has not been advanced.

