16 World Catholic Bishops Call On Paul Biya To Meet Ambazonians On Negotiation Table

Following an attack in Ngarbuh village, Donga Mantung Division in the north-west region which saw the death of at least 14 children and other civilians, some 16 Catholic Bishops around the world have written an open letter to Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, asking him to reach a negotiated settlement with the Ambazonians through the Swiss-led process, the Vatican News has reported.

The Bishops applauded Cameroon for organising the Major National Dialogue but said it has shown limitations since violence has continued after the dialogue.

A strong political negotiation they said, will be the best solution for lasting peace.

They also told President Paul Biya that there will be no military victory to the crisis and that any negotiation must include armed separatists and non-violent civil society Anglophones